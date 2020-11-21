1/1
Ronald David "Dave" Andrews
1931 - 2020
Ronald David "Dave" Andrews, Jr., 89, of Fort Madison, passed away at 10:42 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 at The Madison.

He was born on May 14, 1931, in Keokuk, to Ronald D. and Addie Parks Andrews, Sr.

He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict.

Dave is survived by his sister, Gwen (David) Lowrey of Rochelle, Ill.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A burial with military rites performed by the Fort Madison Veterans Honor Guard will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Fort Madison.

Online condolences to the Andrews family may be left at the King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory website: www.kinglynk.com. King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family.

Published in Daily Democrat from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
King-Lynk Funeral Home
3507 Avenue L
Fort Madison, IA 52627
319-372-1952
Memories & Condolences
