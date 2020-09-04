1/1
Ronald Eugene Krogmeier
Ronald Eugene Krogmeier, 79, of Fort Madison, died on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

He was born on June 16, 1941, in Fort Madison, to Paul and Mary "Dorothy" Buechel Krogmeier. On June 22, 1962 he married Mary Ann Koehler in Fort Madison.

In his early years he was a meat cutter at Pete Hughes Grocery Store. He then worked at Armour Dial and he retired after 31 years of service.

He was a member of Holy Family Parish, the Knights of Columbus and the Past Time Club. Ronnie enjoyed fishing, hunting and butchering meat for his family and friends. He was an avid sports fan, especially the St. Louis Cardinals and Green Bay Packers.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Ann Krogmeier of Fort Madison; two sons, Robert (Carrie) Krogmeier of Phoenix, Ariz. and Roy Krogmeier of Fort Madison; two daughters, Rhonda (Steve) Crockett of Brashear, Mo., and Renee (Mark) Erespe of Glenside, Penn.; five grandchildren; four great grandchildren; one great great grandchild and four special grandchildren; three sisters, Wanda (Carl) Scharpman of West Point, Diane (Gary) Powell of Rock Island, Ill., and Donna (Frank) Durand of Denmark; two brothers, Larry (Rita) Krogmeier and Dale (Becky) Krogmeier fo Fort Madison; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Gerald.

The graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at Sacred Heart Cemetery, with Rev. Joseph Phung officiating. Per his wishes, cremation has been entrusted to King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory.

A memorial has been established in his memory and online condolences may be left at www.kinglynk.com. Cards may be sent to Mary Ann at 2798 River Hills Road, Ft. Madison, IA 52627.

Published in Daily Democrat from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
