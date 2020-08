Or Copy this URL to Share

Ronald Lee McIntosh, 78, of Farmington, died at 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Sunnybrook in Fairfield.



His body has been in trusted to Schmitz Funeral Home for cremation.



A memorial service will be held at a later date.

