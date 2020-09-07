1/1
Ronald M. Fischer
1943 - 2020
Ronald M. Fischer, 76, of Quincy, Ill., died Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Blessing Hospital.

He was born Dec. 22, 1943, in Quincy, the son of Melvin and Rita (Cutforth) Fischer. He was a 1961 graduate of Quincy High School.

Ron served in the U.S. Navy from 1961 to 1964, participating in the Cuban Blockade as a radarman.

He married Karen Echternkamp on April 16, 1966. She survives.

Ron worked at the Electric Wheel from 1964 until its closing. He then worked at Titan Wheel. Later he worked at the Illinois Veterans Home until his retirement in 2005. Ron also ran his own shop, Ron's Custom Interiors, for over 35 years and made custom truck seats for many of the local trucking companies. Ron liked going to sporting events, watching QND Football games, and also going to his granddaughter's many activities. He liked car shows and doing "cruise nights" with his antique car.

In addition to his wife, Ron is survived by a son, Brent Fischer and his wife Julie of Quincy; a grandaughter, Lindsey Fischer; two siblings, Terry Fischer of Quincy, and Nancy Ebbing and her husband Dave of Gainesville, Ga. Numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Betty Kindhart, Mary Lou Newman, and Shirley Zuspann along with her husband Dale; his mother-in-law, Matilda Echternkamp; and a brother-in-law, C.D. Echternkamp.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Ronald M. Fischer will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 8, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Anthony Catholic Church. Interment is in Calvary Cemetery with military rites conducted by American Legion Post 37 and the U.S. Navy Honor Guard.

Visitation will be held on Monday evening from 4-7 p.m. in Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Quincy Notre Dame Girls Softball Program or to St. Anthony Catholic Church.

Duker & Haugh Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in Daily Gate from Sep. 7 to Sep. 8, 2020.
