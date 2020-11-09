1/1
Ronald R. Blint
1947 - 2020
Ronald R. Blint, 73, of Fort Madison, passed away at 8:35 a.m. Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Great River Medical Center.

He was born on Feb. 12, 1947, in Fort Madison, to Raymond and Pauline Watznauer Blint.

Ron was an independent painter. He served in the US Navy during Vietnam.

Ron had shown motorcycles since 1970 and trikes since 1979. He won the auto engine trike division five times in Sturgis and six times in Daytona Beach, Fla.

Survivors include two nephews, Jaron Blint of Fort Madison and Josh (Jo Schmid) Blint of Wever, and his beloved dog, Toby.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Rick Blint.

The family will meet with friends 10-11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at King-Lynk Funeral Home and Crematory, with a memorial service to follow at 11 a.m., officiated by Reverend Pete Hagglund. Burial will follow in Soldiers' Circle, Oakland Cemetery.

A memorial has been established in his memory and online condolences may be left at www.kinglynk.com

Published in Daily Democrat from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
