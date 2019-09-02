Home

King-Lynk Funeral Home
3507 Avenue L
Fort Madison, IA 52627
319-372-1952
Ronald W. Derrickson


1989 - 2019
Ronald W. Derrickson Obituary
Ronald W. Derrickson, 30, of Fort Madison, and formerly of Peoria, Iiil., passed away on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019.
He was born on April 3, 1989, in Pekin, Ill., to Ronald J. and Lannette Wolf Derrickson.
Survivors include his father, Ronald J. Derrickson of Peoria, Ill.
He was preceded in death by his mother.
Per his wishes, cremation has been entrusted to King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Peoria.
King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Daily Democrat from Sept. 2 to Sept. 3, 2019
