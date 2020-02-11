|
Rosanna Bartlett, 102, of Fort Madison, passed away at 11:20 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at the Great River Hospice House.
She was born on July 9, 1917, in Fort Madison, to Henry and Anna Wellman Vonderhaar. On Sept. 19, 1940, she married Paul R. Bartlett in Fort Madison, and he passed away on Dec. 11, 2008.
In her early years she was a telephone operator and worked at Sheaffer Pen. Rosanna was a wife, mother and a homemaker, raising eight children. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church. Rosanna enjoyed playing cards, reading and spending time with her family.
Survivors include two daughters, Barbara (Bill) Fowler of Dallas City and Jean (Bill) Smith of Iowa City; six sons, Roger (Mary Lou) Bartlett of Los Alamos, NM, Roy (Diana) Bartlett of Fort Madison, Robert (Sharon) Bartlett of Fort Madison, James Bartlett of Concord, CA, Donald (Denise) Bartlett of Ft. Collins, CO, and David (Jane) Bartlett of Fort Madison; 20 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a son Charles; a granddaughter, Christina Stevens; one brother and two sisters.
The Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Sacred Heart Church, with Rev. Joseph Phung officiating. Burial will take place at a later date in Gethsemane Cemetery.
The family will meet with friends following at a luncheon at Rolling Hall immediately following the mass.
Per her wishes, cremation has been entrusted to King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established for Sacred Heart Church and online condolences may be left at www.kinglynk.com
Published in Daily Democrat from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020