Rose Marscine Bailey, infant daughter of Andrew and Amanda Bailey, passed away June 18, 2020, in Murfreesboro, Tenn.



Rose is survived by her sister, Hazel; grandparents Diane and Steve Bailey and Carla and Forrest Herrick; great-grandmother Marscine Bailey; uncle Adam (Andrea Sartory) Bailey; and her cousins Lakin, Laurlai, Lydia and Stevie.



Rose is preceded in death by her great-grandparents Raymond Bailey and Val and Bob Root.



A private memorial service will be held at Keokuk National Cemetery at a later date.

