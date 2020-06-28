Rose Marscine Bailey
Rose Marscine Bailey, infant daughter of Andrew and Amanda Bailey, passed away June 18, 2020, in Murfreesboro, Tenn.

Rose is survived by her sister, Hazel; grandparents Diane and Steve Bailey and Carla and Forrest Herrick; great-grandmother Marscine Bailey; uncle Adam (Andrea Sartory) Bailey; and her cousins Lakin, Laurlai, Lydia and Stevie.

Rose is preceded in death by her great-grandparents Raymond Bailey and Val and Bob Root.

A private memorial service will be held at Keokuk National Cemetery at a later date.

Published in Daily Gate from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.
