1/1
Rosena M "Skip" (Harmon) Coppage
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosena's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosena M. "Skip" Coppage, 88, of Fort Madison, passed away at 8:47 a.m. Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at her home.

She was born on March 3, 1932, in Fort Madison, to Clyde and Rosena Winheim Harmon and was raised by her grandparents. On Dec. 20, 1952, she married Jerry Coppage in Fort Madison.

Skip was a homemaker. She was a graduate of Donnellson High School and a former president of the Richardson PTA.

Skip loved to bake cookies at the holidays and would take them all over to friends and family. She was a very kind person and loved helping anyone. Her greatest love was her family, especially her grandkids.

Survivors include her husband, Jerry Coppage of Fort Madison; one son, Bill (Laura) Coppage of Fort Madison; one daughter, Evelyn (Harold) Husted of Montrose; four grandchildren, Mindie (Will) Druery of Anselmo, Neb., Crystal (J.) Philips of Bloomington, Ill., Levi (Chelsea) Coppage and Justin Coppage, both of Fort Madison; four great grandchildren, Zane and Korbin Druery and Liam and Piper Philips.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Betty Sunden.

Friends may call after 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory where the family will meet with friends from 4-6 p.m.

The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at King-Lynk Funeral Home, with Jamie Baier officiating. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in her memory and online condolences may be left at www.kinglynk.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Democrat from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
King-Lynk Funeral Home
3507 Avenue L
Fort Madison, IA 52627
319-372-1952
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by King-Lynk Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved