Rosena M. "Skip" Coppage, 88, of Fort Madison, passed away at 8:47 a.m. Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at her home.
She was born on March 3, 1932, in Fort Madison, to Clyde and Rosena Winheim Harmon and was raised by her grandparents. On Dec. 20, 1952, she married Jerry Coppage in Fort Madison.
Skip was a homemaker. She was a graduate of Donnellson High School and a former president of the Richardson PTA.
Skip loved to bake cookies at the holidays and would take them all over to friends and family. She was a very kind person and loved helping anyone. Her greatest love was her family, especially her grandkids.
Survivors include her husband, Jerry Coppage of Fort Madison; one son, Bill (Laura) Coppage of Fort Madison; one daughter, Evelyn (Harold) Husted of Montrose; four grandchildren, Mindie (Will) Druery of Anselmo, Neb., Crystal (J.) Philips of Bloomington, Ill., Levi (Chelsea) Coppage and Justin Coppage, both of Fort Madison; four great grandchildren, Zane and Korbin Druery and Liam and Piper Philips.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Betty Sunden.
Friends may call after 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory where the family will meet with friends from 4-6 p.m.
The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at King-Lynk Funeral Home, with Jamie Baier officiating. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in her memory and online condolences may be left at www.kinglynk.com