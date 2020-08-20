1/1
Roxanne E.D. (Massey) Stemple
1957 - 2020
Roxanne E.D. Stemple, 63, of Argyle, passed away at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at her home.

She was born on Aug. 5, 1957. in Fort Madison, to Harold and Erma Hellweg Massey. She married James Francis Stemple on Nov. 19, 1983, in Montrose. He preceded her in death on March 29, 2015.

She was a homemaker most of her life and enjoyed Christmas decorations and doing arts and crafts.

Roxanne is survived by three sons, Christopher (Patsy) Stemple of Falcon, Mo., Joseph Stemple of Montrose, and Patrick Stemple of Argyle; two grandchildren, Annabelle and Stetson Stemple of Falcon, Mo.; four sisters, Leanne Babington, Lorianne Jarvis, Julianne Haley and Marcianne Tabb; and one brother, Robert Massey.

She was preceded in death by: her parents, husband, and one brother in infancy, Rudy.

Cremation has been entrusted to the care of King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory.

The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 24, with a memorial service to immediately follow at 10:30 a.m. at King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory, with Rev. Les Featheringill officiating. Burial will be held at Soldiers' Circle in Oakland Cemetery.

A memorial has been established for the Central Lee K-12 Art Club.

Online condolences to the Stemple family may be left at www.kinglynk.com.

Published in Daily Democrat from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
King-Lynk Funeral Home
3507 Avenue L
Fort Madison, IA 52627
319-372-1952
