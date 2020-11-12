1/1
Ruby Emma Mitchell
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruby Emma Mitchell, 80, of Keokuk, died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at her home.

She was born Oct. 9, 1940, in Granger, Mo., the daughter of Edward Vance and Mary E. Crawford Davis.

Ruby graduated from Kahoka High School in Kahoka, Mo., with the class of 1958.

She had been employed by Sheller Globe in Keokuk for 26 years, until her retirement in 1991.

Ruby had a very strong faith in God that was an active part of her life. She enjoyed reading books, especially books about religion, and loved to spend time outdoors in her flower garden.

She is survived by four sons, Mike Mitchell (Susie) of Hollister, Mo., Jeff Mitchell (Penny) of Keokuk, Todd Mitchell (Eddie Heil) of Rowlett, Texas, and Gregg Gillaspy (Nancy) of Edina, Mo.; one daughter, Penny Booth (Paul) of Keokuk; 12 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; one brother, Gene Davis of Burlington; one sister, Phyllis Tilton of Muscatine; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Jackie, Jimmy and Phil Davis; and two sisters, Mary Ann Rickards and Judy Dunkin.

There will be no services.

Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Gate from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vigen Memorial Home & Crematory - Keokuk
1328 Concert St.
Keokuk, IA 52632
(319) 524-3377
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vigen Memorial Home & Crematory - Keokuk

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved