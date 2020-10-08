Ruby Rose (Cron) Smith was born Nov. 9, 1929, in Atlantic, to Ralph and Rose (Wagner) Cron and passed away in Grimes, on Oct. 7, 2020, peacefully with family by her side, at the age of 90.
Ruby grew up on a farm south of Lewis and rode the school bus to Lewis to attend elementary school until the family moved to their new farm southwest of Bridgewater when she was 11. She graduated from Bridgewater High School in 1947. After graduation, Ruby attended summer school in Corning. She enjoyed her classes very much, especially her meteorology class. She then taught country school in Cass and Adair counties for two years.
On May 8, 1949, Ruby was united in marriage to Howard Smith at her parents' home near Bridgewater. In 1999, they joyously celebrated their 50th anniversary after winning a battle with lung cancer. In 1952, they moved to their farm south of Massena where they resided all their married life.
Ruby and Howard enjoyed traveling and always found time each summer to take the kids on a journey. After the family was grown, they toured 48 states. After Howard's death on May 6, 2003, she remained on the farm until she moved in 2015 to Kennybrook Village in Grimes for health reasons.
While Howard farmed, Ruby kept very busy with a large garden and raising chickens for "egg money" and butchering. She was featured on the cover of Wallaces Farmer magazine with a basket of eggs and young Carol in the picture. She always had a love for flowers and always found room in her garden for their beauty. She loved doing crossword puzzles.
She was preceded in death by her husband Howard; her parents, Ralph and Rose Cron; mother-in-law Goldie Davis; and brothers-in-law Leroy Burg, Harold Smith, and Clarence Boling; and sisters-in-law Velma Boling and Virginia Smith.
She is survived by son Larry (Carolyn) Smith of Fort Madison; daughters Linda (Don) Edwards of Massena, Carol (Gary) Klocke of Grimes, and Connie Pruitt of West Des Moines; 10 grandchildren Jodi (Shawn) Shanno, Janet Edwards, Jill (Kyle) Recker, Chris (Emily) Smith, Carrie (Brent) Hunold, Kelli (Tim) Lyon, Katie Klocke, Eric (Brooke) Raasch, Tyler Raasch, and Sadie Raasch; 13 great grandchildren; her sister, Laura Burg of Greenfield; and many nieces and nephews.
