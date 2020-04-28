Home

Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel
709 Mapleleaf Drive
Mount Pleasant, IA 52641
319-385-1998
Russell W. Galbraith


1937 - 2020
Russell W. Galbraith Obituary
Russell W. Galbraith, 82, of West Point, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Henry County Health Center.
A private, family graveside service and interment will be at Denmark Cemetery, in Denmark, will be held with Rev. Paul Connolly officiating.
Gifts of love and friendship may be given to a . On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com.
Born in Lomax, Ill., on Dec. 3, 1937, Russell Worly was the son of Worly S. and Kathryn (Brent) Galbraith. He graduated from Media High School, near Smithshire, Ill. He married Martha Hogan. The couple later divorced.
Growing up on the family farm, Russell began helping his dad at a young age. Following high school, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and served for five years, working as an aircraft maintenance technician based in Germany.
After being honorably discharged from the military, Russell continued his farming career while working at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant for 33 years.
Russell is survived by three daughters, Audra (Todd) Gerleman of Lockridge,  Carolyn Galbraith of New London,  and Sheila Galbraith of Florida; a son, Michael (Jennifer) Galbraith of Homer Glen, Ill.; nine grandchildren; and one niece.
Along with his parents, Russell was preceded in death by his brother, Gerald Galbraith.
Published in Daily Democrat from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020
