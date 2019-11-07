|
Ruth Evelyn Bryant, 92, of Keokuk, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Mississippi Valley Health Care in Keokuk.
Ruth was born Feb. 17, 1927, in Keokuk to Charles Peter and Ellen Carlson Gustafson.
She was united in marriage with Francis Bryant on Feb. 17, 1952. He preceded her in death in November of 1977.
Ruth was raised in the Lutheran Church, but baptized in the First Christian Church following her marriage. She sang in the choir in her church and played steel guitar in the Western Company Group. She enjoyed her music. She played in the local area, nursing homes, and on various radio shows.
Ruth is survived by two nieces, Carolyn Geisler of Keenesburg, Colo., and Brenda Best of Keokuk.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and two longtime companions, Ben Vaughan and Dennis Keller.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at Keokuk National Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest with Francis. The Rev. David Turner will be officiating.
Published in Daily Gate on Nov. 7, 2019