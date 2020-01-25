Home

NIOTA, Ill. – Ruth Frances Hutson, 98, of Niota, Ill., passed away at 4:20 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at the home of her son and daughter-in-law near Wever.

The family will meet with friends from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Sacred Heart Church, Holy Family Parish, Fort Madison.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Sacred Heart Church, Holy Family Parish, Fort Madison, with the Rev. Thomas Szydlik as celebrant. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Fort Madison.
Published in Daily Gate from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
