Ruth Frances Hutson, 98, of Niota, Ill., passed away at 4:20 a.m. Saturday Jan.25, 2020, at the home of her son and daughter-in-law near Wever.
She was born May 6, 1921 at Fort Madison, the daughter of August and Otillia (Gockel) Mansheim.
On Sept. 7, 1942, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Fort Madison she married Clarence "Junior" Hutson. He preceded her in death on Nov. 6, 1995.
Survivors include two sons, Dennis Hutson of Niota, Ill. and Ronald (Dorothy) Hutson of Wever; six grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, two great great-grandchildren and one on the way. Also surviving are one sister-in-law, Edith "Polly" Hutson, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one son, daughter-in-law grandson and great grandson. Also preceding her in death were two brothers and three sisters.
Ruth was a member of Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Nauvoo, Ill. and the Catholic Women's Club. She was a graduate of Catholic Central High School and previously worked at the Sheaffer Pen Company.
The family will meet with friends 9:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Sacred Heart Church, Holy Family Parish, Fort Madison.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday Jan. 28, 2020 at Sacred Heart Church, Holy Family Parish, Fort Madison, with Fr. Thomas Szydlik as Celebrant.
Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Fort Madison.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to or Ss Peter and Paul School in Nauvoo.
Schmitz-Banks and Beals Funeral Home of Nauvoo is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.sbbfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Democrat from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020