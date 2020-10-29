1/1
Ruth Maxine Scheuermann
1938 - 2020
Ruth Maxine (Harker) Scheuermann, 82, of Nauvoo, Ill., passed away to be with her Lord and Savior Oct. 20, 2020.

Ruth was born Sept. 25, 1938, to William and Clara Harker in Louisiana, Mo.

She graduated from Hamilton High School and married her lifelong partner and loving husband, Kenneth Scheuermann from Carthage, in 1957.

She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, sister, cousin, and Christian friend to many, and she will be deeply missed. She was an avid quilter who made quilts for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as donating quilts to local charities. She loved serving her Lord wherever she was needed, and was currently attending Bel Air Baptist Church in Keokuk.

Ruth is survived by three sisters, Martha Bloyd, Marjorie Helwig, and Anna Hardy; her children Dennis (Angela) Scheuermann, Arthur (Cordelia) Scheuermann, and Pam (John) Witt; her grandchildren, Christopher Scheuermann, Chris (Melanie) Giannell, Alexandra Giannell, Andrew Scheuermann (Saara Khan), Alex Scheuermann (Sydney Anderson, fiancé), Anika (Nicholas) Prahl, Melinda (Bert) Wolverson, Mary (Fred) Facker, and Julie Sheffler (Conor McLaughlin); and her great-grandchildren, Zaia Scheuermann, and Michael "Finn" Facker.

Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Lee Scheuermann; and two sisters, Mary Keller and Louise Harker.

Visitation was at Printy Funeral home in Carthage, Ill., on Sunday, Oct. 25.

There was a graveside service for family on Monday, Oct. 26 at Carthage Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Tri-State Family Services, 603 Locust St, Carthage, IL 62321.

Published in Daily Gate from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Printy Funeral Home
405 Cherry St
Carthage, IL 62321
(217) 357-3144
