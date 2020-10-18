Ruth Seckman, 97, of Hamilton, Ill., passed away at 5:45 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at Montebello Care Center in Hamilton.



Ruth was born April 2, 1923, the daughter of Ernest Ray and Florence Alita (Brake) Hamilton in Kellerville, Ill. She attended Liberty High School, graduating in 1941.



On February 17, 1943, she was united in marriage with Mart William Seckman in Palmyra, Mo. He preceded her in death in 1997.



Ruth had served as the bookkeeper and treasurer for Hamilton District 320 from 1959 until her retirement in 1984. She was a member of the Canasta Club and enjoyed ceramics, genealogy and collecting donkeys. She was a member of Faith Family Church in Keokuk.



Ruth is survived by her son, John Seckman of Hamilton; two grandchildren, Jeremy Seckman and Catherine Ann Seckman; and several nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Carol Jean Bunte and Alita Verlen Miller; and a brother, John Aldo Hamilton.



Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, at Printy Funeral Home in Hamilton, with burial to follow in Keokuk National Cemetery.



Visitation will be Tuesday, Oct. 20, at Printy Funeral Home in Hamilton from 5-7 p.m.



Printy Funeral Home of Hamilton is in charge of arrangements.

