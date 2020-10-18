1/1
Ruth Seckman
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth Seckman, 97, of Hamilton, Ill., passed away at 5:45 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at Montebello Care Center in Hamilton.

Ruth was born April 2, 1923, the daughter of Ernest Ray and Florence Alita (Brake) Hamilton in Kellerville, Ill. She attended Liberty High School, graduating in 1941.

On February 17, 1943, she was united in marriage with Mart William Seckman in Palmyra, Mo. He preceded her in death in 1997.

Ruth had served as the bookkeeper and treasurer for Hamilton District 320 from 1959 until her retirement in 1984. She was a member of the Canasta Club and enjoyed ceramics, genealogy and collecting donkeys. She was a member of Faith Family Church in Keokuk.

Ruth is survived by her son, John Seckman of Hamilton; two grandchildren, Jeremy Seckman and Catherine Ann Seckman; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Carol Jean Bunte and Alita Verlen Miller; and a brother, John Aldo Hamilton.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, at Printy Funeral Home in Hamilton, with burial to follow in Keokuk National Cemetery.

Visitation will be Tuesday, Oct. 20, at Printy Funeral Home in Hamilton from 5-7 p.m.

Printy Funeral Home of Hamilton is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Gate from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Printy Funeral Home-Hamilton
720 Main Street
Hamilton, IL 62341
(217) 847-3321
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Printy Funeral Home-Hamilton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved