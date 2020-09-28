Sally Ann Coeur, 88, of Carthage, Ill., died in peace and dignity Thursday Sept. 24, 2020, in her home at Hickory Grove in Carthage.



She was born Sept. 23, 1932, in Iowa City, a daughter of Vera (Adamson) and Kenneth Crowder.



Sally was raised in Burlington. She was an accomplished accordion player and, during her teen years, entertained at social events while living in Burlington. In 1950 during her senior year of high school, her family moved to Carthage, where she graduated.



Sally held positions at Robert Morris College and later at Good Apple in Carthage. She spent many years as a dedicated volunteer to the Memorial Hospital gift shop, generating thousands of dollars to provide support to the hospital cancer program. Sally loved playing bridge with life-long friends. She was a wonderful and loving mother and grandmother. May Sally's passion for living, love for her family and friends, and grace be an example to all who knew her.



Sally is survived by five children, Deborah Arnold, Charron (Michael) Cole, Catherine (John) Rogers, Jeff (Janet) Coeur and David (Tami) Coeur. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren, Timothy (Bridget) Rogers, Thomas (Valerie) Rogers, Douglas Coeur, Sarah Coeur, Jacob Coeur, Megan Coeur, Alicia Coeur, Zachary Coeur, Ethan Coeur, Jonathon Cole, Nathan Durham and Jeffrey Arnold; niece Candy (Randy) Reyff; nephews Richard (Barb) Coeur, and Robert Coeur; and two cousins. She is the former spouse of James E. Coeur, M.D.



Services: Friday Oct. 2, at Printy Funeral Home in Carthage. Family will meet friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with services following at 1 p.m. Interment will be private.



Memorials: In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Hickory Grove Activity Program and/or Blessing Hospice.



*Please note for the safety of all, the family is requesting COVID-19 restrictions be observed with masks worn during visitation and service.

