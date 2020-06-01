Salomon Lim, 72, of Galesburg, Ill., died at 1:20 p.m. Friday May 29, 2020, at home.
Salomon was born Sept. 18, 1947, in North Vietnam, the son of Mo San and Chen (Heng) Lim. He married No Thi Luang on Feb. 28, 1970 in Laos.
In July 1979, Salomon, No, Peng, and their three sons escaped Laos to the United States. They came to Denmark, Iowa as refugees sponsored by Bruce and Marilyn Carlson and the Denmark Congregational United Church of Christ.
In 1988, they had the opportunity to purchase a Baskin-Robbins franchise in Galesburg. Salomon and Noowned and operated Lim's Ice Cream Shoppe 2000 to 2020. Salomon retired from GE after 22 years working for the company in Burlington.
Salomon survived by his wife, No; mother-in-law, Peng Luang; three sons, David (Cecilia) Lim of Mokena, Sean (Erlita) Lim of Aurora, and Danny Lim of Galesburg; and his beloved grandchildren, Sedric, Symon, Caitlyn and Claire Lim.
Visitation will be 5 -7 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, at the Watson Thomas Funeral Home and Crematory, Galesburg. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing and limited occupancy will be observed.
Funeral services will be private but may be viewed at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, on the Watson Thomas Funeral Home and Crematory Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/WatsonThomasFH. Burial will be at East Linwood Cemetery, Galesburg.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Online expressions of sympathy may be made to the Lim family at www.watsonthomas.com.
Published in Daily Democrat from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.