Salomon Lim
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Salomon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Salomon Lim, 72, of Galesburg, Ill., died at 1:20 p.m. Friday May 29, 2020, at home.
Salomon was born Sept. 18, 1947, in North Vietnam, the son of Mo San and Chen (Heng) Lim. He married No Thi Luang on Feb. 28, 1970 in Laos.
In July 1979, Salomon, No, Peng, and their three sons escaped Laos to the United States. They came to Denmark, Iowa as refugees sponsored by Bruce and Marilyn Carlson and the Denmark Congregational United Church of Christ.
In 1988, they had the opportunity to purchase a Baskin-Robbins franchise in Galesburg. Salomon and Noowned and operated Lim's Ice Cream Shoppe  2000 to 2020. Salomon retired from GE after 22 years working for the company in Burlington.
Salomon survived by his wife, No; mother-in-law, Peng Luang; three sons, David (Cecilia) Lim of Mokena, Sean (Erlita) Lim of Aurora, and Danny Lim of Galesburg; and his beloved grandchildren, Sedric, Symon, Caitlyn and Claire Lim.
Visitation will be 5 -7 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, at the Watson Thomas Funeral Home and Crematory, Galesburg. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing and limited occupancy will be observed.
Funeral services will be private but may be viewed at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, on the Watson Thomas Funeral Home and Crematory Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/WatsonThomasFH. Burial will be at East Linwood Cemetery, Galesburg.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Online expressions of sympathy may be made to the Lim family at www.watsonthomas.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Democrat from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Watson-Thomas Funeral Home
1849 N Seminary St
Galesburg, IL 61401
(309) 342-1913
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved