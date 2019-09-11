Home

Vigen Memorial Home & Crematory - Keokuk
1328 Concert St.
Keokuk, IA 52632
(319) 524-3377
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Vigen Memorial Home & Crematory - Keokuk
1328 Concert St.
Keokuk, IA 52632
Sammy E. Mayfield Pierce


1948 - 2019
Sammy E. Mayfield Pierce Obituary
Sammy E. Mayfield Pierce, 71, of Nauvoo, Ill., died Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City.
He was born on April 7, 1948, the son of Ella Mayfield. He was raised by Hugh and Josephine Holiday Pierce.
Sammy graduated from the Panola high School in Batesville, Miss. While in high school he played football, ran track and was active in the Boy Scouts. Sammy's interest and talent in the sciences gave him the opportunity to take his projects to the State Science Fair and he received a First Place Award.
He went to college at Northwest Mississippi Junior College and Brigham Young University and received a Bachelor of Arts Degree.
Sammy served his country in the Mississippi National Guard and attained the rank of First Lieutenant.
He dedicated himself to serving on several missions for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, including a mission in the Philippines.
Sammy was a life-long entrepreneur, an inventor and a scientist. He was constantly learning and had a photographic memory. Sammy was very passionate about the development and application of technology in the fields of energy, agriculture and the food industry. He enjoyed many hobbies including playing golf, traveling, going to the movies, and watching football.
He is survived by his father, Hugh Pierce of Nauvoo; one son, Jake Mayfield (Claudia Utcke) of Raleigh, NC; one daughter, Amanda (Phillip) Griffin of Keokuk; four grandchildren, Alexis, Corbin, Alicia and Connley Griffin; one brother, Jay Pierce of Nauvoo; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mothers, Ella and Josephine; two brothers, Clifford Porter and Neil Porter; and one sister, Phyllis Porter.
A Gathering of Remembrance will be held 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk, with family meeting with friends at that time.
On-line condolences may be sent to the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com.
Published in Daily Democrat from Sept. 11 to Sept. 14, 2019
