Sandra E. "Sandy" (Reinhardt) Bremhorst
1939 - 2020
Sandra "Sandy" E. Bremhorst, 81, of Nauvoo, Ill., passed away peacefully Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at the Bird House Hospice Home, Iowa City.

Sandy was born July 27, 1939, the daughter of Edward and Dorothy (Dachroth) Reinhardt. She graduated from Nauvoo High School in 1957. After graduation she began her career at Sheaffer Pen Company, Fort Madison, where she was a loyal employee for 40 years.

On Nov. 14, 1959, she was united in marriage to Bernard L. Bremhorst. He preceded her in death on Jan. 27, 2007. From this union she was blessed with two children, Randy (Kathleen) Bremhorst of Appleton, Wis., their sons Henry (Sydney), Hans and Jack, Lynn (Brad) Hahn of Amana, and their sons Eric (Ashley), Alexa, Aubrey, and Allison, Justin (Rachel) Logan, and Jeremy (Mariah) Quinn. Survivors also include a sister, Roseanne (Jim) Bertschi; sister-in-law Bernadette (Bud) Flesher; brothers-in-law Doyle Hoyer and David (Janice) Bremhorst; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Sandy's love of her life was her family. She loved attending her grandchildren's and great grandchildren's events whether it was a sporting event, piano recital, or birthday party. Sandy was our "rock star" and an inspiration to all of us. She retired from running with more victories in the Sweet Corn Festival 5K than any other female competitor! She was truly, truly loved and will be greatly missed.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Bird House Hospice for making her final days peaceful and comfortable. The staff at the Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center UIHC, especially Abby and Amber, and the staff at the GRMC, Burlington, Iowa, for all the care and support throughout this journey.

"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7

A graveside service for Sandy will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25, at Gethsemane Cemetery in Fort Madison.

Memorials may be directed to St. Peter and Paul Church, St. Peter and Paul School, Holy Family Parrish, or Holy Trinity School. Memorials may be sent to Lynn Hahn, P.O. Box 121, Amana, IA 52203.

Online condolences to Sandy's family may be left at the King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory website: www.kinglynk.com. King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory in Fort Madison is assisting the family.

Published in Daily Democrat from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
King-Lynk Funeral Home
3507 Avenue L
Fort Madison, IA 52627
319-372-1952
