Sandra Kay "Sandy" Deck, 74, of Donnellson, formerly of Keokuk, died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Fort Madison Community Hospital in Fort Madison.
She was born May 19, 1945, in Carthage, Ill., the daughter of Vincent Sr. and Eva Mae LeClaire Brown.
Sandy graduated from Hamilton High School with the class of 1963.
On August 16, 1963 she was united in marriage with Stanley Deck in Elvaston, Ill. He preceded her in death.
Sandy had been employed by Cramer Real Estate in her younger years and later by Keokuk High School in the lunchroom, from 1979-1989.
She was a member of the Board of Realty and also of New Testament Christian Church.
Sandy enjoyed playing bingo and reading religious books and the Bible. She liked to watch political shows on television and The Price is Right. Sandy was an Elvis Presley fan.
Sandy is survived by one son, Douglas R. Deck of Keokuk; one daughter, Darcy Coffman of Nauvoo, Ill.; three grandchildren, Eric Boyer, Tyler Boyer and Kelsey Coffman; several great-grandchildren; two brothers, Vince Brown Jr. (Starr) of Des Moines, and Tom Brown of Keokuk; and nieces and nephews.
Besides her husband, she was also preceded in death by one sister, Beverly Spencer.
A graveside service will be at 1 p.m., Friday, at Oakland Cemetery in Keokuk, with the Rev. Marty Goetz officiating.
Memorials may be made to .
Published in Daily Gate from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019