Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schmitz Funeral Homes - Donnellson
211 Madison Avenue
Donnellson, IA 52625
319-835-5716
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Janssen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Kay Janssen

Send Flowers
Sandra Kay Janssen Obituary
Sandra Kay Janssen, 63, of Donnellson, died at 4:35 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at her home.

Friends may call after noon Friday, Feb. 21, at Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson, where family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m.

A Memorial Service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Schmitz Funeral Home, with Pastor Barbara Krueger officiating. Burial will follow at Embury Cemetery in rural Donnellson. Following the burial a luncheon will be held at the Embury United Methodist Church.
Published in Daily Gate from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -