Sandra Kay Janssen, 63, of Donnellson, died at 4:35 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at her home.
Friends may call after noon Friday, Feb. 21, at Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson, where family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m.
A Memorial Service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Schmitz Funeral Home, with Pastor Barbara Krueger officiating. Burial will follow at Embury Cemetery in rural Donnellson. Following the burial a luncheon will be held at the Embury United Methodist Church.
Published in Daily Gate from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020