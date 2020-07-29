1/
Sandra Kay Redding
Sandra Kay Redding, 71, of Kahoka, Mo., died Monday, July 27, 2020, at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis, Mo.

A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday at Vigen Memorial Home in Kahoka, with the Rev. Dan Deatrick officiating. Burial will be in the Kahoka Cemetery.

Visitation will be held after 1 p.m. Friday at Vigen Memorial Home in Kahoka, with the family meeting with friends from 6-8 p.m.

Social distancing requirements will be in place and attendees may be limited according to those requirements. Masks are strongly encouraged.

