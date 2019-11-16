Home

Mrs. Sandra Marie (Snowden) Avery


1941 - 2019
Mrs. Sandra Marie (Snowden) Avery Obituary
Sandra Marie Avery, 78, of Burlington, passed away Thursday Nov. 14, 2019, at her home. 
She was born June 11, 1941, in Macomb, Ill., the daughter of Leroy and Jennie Walston Snowden. On Aug. 18, 1962, she married Larry Avery in Burlington.  He preceded her in death on Sept. 8, 2004.
Mrs.  Avery was employed at Sheaffer Pen Company in Fort Madison for 30 years, until its closing.  Later, she worked as a CNA at a Fort Madison nursing home for several years. She then retired and moved to Burlington.
She served as an officer and member of the UAW during her time at Sheaffer Pen Company.  She enjoyed playing cards, antiques, auctions, watching old westerns on television, spending time with her friends and family, and especially loved her dog, Wally.
Survivors include two daughters, Stacy Avery of Austin, Texas, and Kathy Jo Avery of Jacksonville, NC; and one brother, Gene (Debbie) Snowden of Burlington.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents; one sister, Tula Maxine Walters; and three brothers, Bob, Dick, and Jim Snowden.
Cremation has been entrusted to Banks & Beals Funeral Home of Stronghurst, Ill..  The family is planning a Celebration of Life gathering from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, in the community room at Autumn Heights Apartments, 2830 Winegard Drive, Burlington, IA. 
Private interment of ashes will be later in the Stronghurst Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Des Moines County Animal Shelter.
Please visit banksandbeals.com to sign the guest book and leave a condolence.
Published in Daily Democrat from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019
