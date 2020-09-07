1/1
Sandra S. Burgess
Sandra S. Burgess, 68, of Montrose, passed away, surrounded by family, on Sept. 6, 2020.

Sandy was born in December, 1951, to William and Mary Mitchell in Keokuk. She spent her life caring for her family in every way imaginable.

Sandy was an adventurer. She loved to just hop in the car for a drive; the destination never mattered but stopping for a good meal was always a must. She loved any trip with her family, but her favorite was a surprise weekend getaway to St. Louis to cheer on the Cardinals. The bargains she found on her travels and dumpster diving stocked her home with treasures and led to great stories when she'd gather her family for her famous fried chicken or Spanish rice. She also loved a good WWE showdown and always tuned in to watch her favorites. Sandy's sense of humor was infectious and once she got laughing everyone around her did too. She was feisty and fun, but above all she was a loving and caring mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.

She is survived by two daughters, Joy (Joe) Groseclose and Amy Burgess; four grandchildren, Joseph (Shantel) Groseclose, Megan Groseclose, April (Zach) Bohnenkamp, and Matthew Burgess; a sister, Janet Mann; a brother-in-law, Dale Young; and many nieces and nephews.

Sandy was preceded in death by her parents, William and Mary; a brother, Donald Mitchell; two sisters, JoAnn Young and Patty Mitchell; and a nephew, Jacky Malloy.

Sandy's life will be celebrated with a graveside service at 2:30 pm on Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Montrose Cemetery in Montrose.

Visitation with the family will be from 1:30-2 p.m. on Wednesday at DeJong-Greaves-Printy Funeral Home, 917 Blondeau St., Keokuk. A funeral procession will leave from the funeral home to the cemetery at 2 p.m. For the safety of those attending, attendees are encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Memorials may be directed to the family for expenses.

Tributes and condolences may be left at www.dejongsfuneralhome.com.

DeJong-Greaves-Printy Funeral Home in Keokuk is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Daily Gate from Sep. 7 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Graveside service
02:30 PM
Montrose Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
DeJong-Greaves Celebration of Life Center - Blondeau St.
917 Blondeau Street
Keokuk, IA 52632
(319) 524-2340
