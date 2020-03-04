Home

Printy Funeral Home
317 Main St
Warsaw, IL 62379
(217) 256-4700
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Lutheran Church of St. John
Quincy, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
12:00 PM
Lutheran Church of St. John
Quincy, IL
View Map
Sandra Sue Wehner


1942 - 2020
Sandra Sue Wehner Obituary
Sandra "Sandy" Sue Wehner, 77, of Quincy, Ill., passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, at her home in Quincy.

Sandy was born on Nov. 29, 1942, in Quincy, the daughter of Woodrow W. "Woody" and Lucille "Lue" M. (Schlosser) Wehner.

She was an active member of the Lutheran Church of St. John in Quincy, where she volunteered faithfully. She worked for many years as a secretary at Quincy Compressor, until her retirement in 2002. Sandy will always be remembered as a kind and loving sister and aunt, and was extremely proud of her great-nephews and great-nieces. She was a true friend to many people, and her warm hugs will be missed by all. Sandy was always willing to lend a helping hand wherever she could.

Sandy is survived by her sister Mavis (Chuck) Van Camp of Quincy; her brother Kevin (Diana) Wehner of Shawnee, Kan.; four nieces and nephews, Jon Van Camp and Kimberly (John) Johannes of Quincy, Chad (Kellie) Van Camp of Rotonda West, Fla., and Aaron (Christy) Wehner of Hamilton, Ill.; and eight great-nieces and great-nephews, Mitchell Johannes of St. Louis, Nicholas Johannes and Matthew Johannes, both of Quincy, Regan Van Camp of Quincy, and Jay, Josie, Annetta and Griffen Wehner of Hamilton.

Sandy was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services will be at noon Saturday, March 7, at the Lutheran Church of St. John in Quincy, with the Rev. Steve Hayden officiating. Burial will follow at Greenmount Cemetery in Quincy.

Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until noon, directly before the service.

Memorials in memory of Sandy may be directed to the Lutheran Church of St. John in Quincy.

Tributes and condolences may be left at www.printyfuneralhome.com.

Printy Funeral Home of Warsaw is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Daily Gate from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
