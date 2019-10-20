|
Sarah Mae Land, 84, passed away peacefully on Oct. 20, 2019, at the Clark County Nursing Home in Kahoka, Mo.
She was born March 11, 1934, in Clark County, Mo., the daughter of Frank and Bessie Graham Bainter.
On May 28, 1962, she was united in marriage with Tom Land. He preceded her in death on June 14, 1999.
Sarah loved to socialize and visit the gas station each morning for coffee and scratch off lottery tickets. She loved all animals but especially her cat, Bun.
During her stay at the Clark County Nursing Home she made great friends, loved bingo and shopping out of everyone's closet. She was a big fan of Elvis music.
For many years Sarah worked at River Hills Villiage in Keokuk as a housekeeper. It fit her personality, she was able to chat and socialize and keep her busy. She loved her work.
Sarah is survived by her daughter, Jackie (Ron) Smith; her son, Milford (Teresa) Vice; her six grandchildren, Alisha (Matthew) Brown, Whistina (Jason) Shiferdek, T.J. (Megan) Smith, Anissa (Brian) Mick, Tiana (Vaughn) Dougherty, and Adam (Allie) Vice; her 11 great-grandchildren, Morgan, Ashton, Alyssa, Noah, Grace, Wyatt, Landon, Dawson, Trey, Chase and Ainslee.
Please join us in celebrating her life on Thursday from 5–7 p.m. at Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk.
Memorials may be made to the Clark County Nursing Home Activity Fund.
Vigen Memorial Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Daily Gate from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019