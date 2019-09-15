|
|
Saraphina Nicole Stark was born on Aug. 7, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City. She was born at 24 weeks gestation, weighing 1 lb. 2 oz., and was 11 ¾ in long. She proved to be a very strong little girl, but lost her battle on Sept. 13, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospital.
Saraphina is survived by her parents, Shawn and Nikki Tibbits Stark of Keokuk; her siblings, Gage, Jaiden, Sylus, Hunter and Serenity; paternal grandparents, Duke and Kathy Crowell; maternal grandparents, Brian and Debbie Richardson; maternal grandmother, Pam Tibbits; step-maternal grandmother, Paula Yocum; maternal great-grandmother, Virginia Lefler; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Fred "Rope" Tibbits; paternal great-grandparents, John and Florence Stark; maternal great-grandfather, John Lefler Sr.; and paternal great-grandparents, Edward and Betty Crowell.
Saraphina's time here was all too brief. She will forever be loved, cherished and remembered by her family. She touched countless people in her brief life and left big footprints in many hearts.
A funeral service will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday at Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk. Burial will be in Oakland Cemetery in Keokuk.
Visitation will be held prior to the service, from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, at the funeral home, with family meeting with friends at that time.
Memorials may be made to the family.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com.
Published in Daily Gate from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019