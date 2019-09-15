Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vigen Memorial Home & Crematory - Keokuk
1328 Concert St.
Keokuk, IA 52632
(319) 524-3377
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Vigen Memorial Home & Crematory - Keokuk
1328 Concert St.
Keokuk, IA 52632
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Vigen Memorial Home & Crematory - Keokuk
1328 Concert St.
Keokuk, IA 52632
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Saraphina Stark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Saraphina Nicole Stark


2019 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Saraphina Nicole Stark Obituary
Saraphina Nicole Stark was born on Aug. 7, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City. She was born at 24 weeks gestation, weighing 1 lb. 2 oz., and was 11 ¾ in long. She proved to be a very strong little girl, but lost her battle on Sept. 13, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospital.

Saraphina is survived by her parents, Shawn and Nikki Tibbits Stark of Keokuk; her siblings, Gage, Jaiden, Sylus, Hunter and Serenity; paternal grandparents, Duke and Kathy Crowell; maternal grandparents, Brian and Debbie Richardson; maternal grandmother, Pam Tibbits; step-maternal grandmother, Paula Yocum; maternal great-grandmother, Virginia Lefler; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Fred "Rope" Tibbits; paternal great-grandparents, John and Florence Stark; maternal great-grandfather, John Lefler Sr.; and paternal great-grandparents, Edward and Betty Crowell.

Saraphina's time here was all too brief. She will forever be loved, cherished and remembered by her family. She touched countless people in her brief life and left big footprints in many hearts.

A funeral service will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday at Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk. Burial will be in Oakland Cemetery in Keokuk.

Visitation will be held prior to the service, from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, at the funeral home, with family meeting with friends at that time.

Memorials may be made to the family.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com.
Published in Daily Gate from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Saraphina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now