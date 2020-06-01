Scott Alan Herriman, 54, of Fort Madison, formerly of Dallas City, Ill., passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, at Columbia University Hospital in Columbia, Mo.



Scott was born Nov. 15, 1965, the son of Joseph and Andrea (Nichols) Herriman. He graduated from Dallas City High School in 1983.



Scott was a conductor for the Union Pacific Railroad. He had worked for Union Pacific over 20 years. Scott was a member of the National Rifle Association. He enjoyed trap shooting league and especially motorcycle riding.



Scott is survived by four children, Natasha (Chad) Meyer of Niota, Ill., Molly Haynes of Fort Madison, Sarah (Kolton Enke) Herriman of Denmark, and Lane Herriman of Fort Madison; grandchildren, Parker, Willow and Bryce, Brylee and Kennedy, and Owen; three brothers, Jeff (Christy) Herriman of Carthage, Ill., Don (Stephanie) Herriman and Chris (Jennifer) Herriman, both of Dallas City; a half-brother, Bill (Jennifer) Blake of Kansas City, Mo.; his father, Joseph Herriman of Dallas City; his step-father, Joseph Arnold of Dallas City; and special uncles, John (Karen) Henson of Plymouth, Ill., and Steve Herriman of Niota.



He was preceded in death by his mother, Andrea Arnold; and a brother in infancy, Ronald Herriman.



A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date with inurnment in the Harris Cemetery near Dallas City.



Printy Funeral Home of Carthage is in charge of arrangements.

