Elder Sean Edwards, the son of Ellis Edwards Jr. and Valderene (nee Anderson) Edwards, was born Nov. 15, 1972, in Harvey, Ill. Elder Sean Edwards answered the call of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Oct. 23, 2019, at the age of 46 years, 11 months and 8 days.
Sean was educated in the Harvey Illinois School District, attending Bryant Elementary, Brooks Middle School and Thornton Township High School. He graduated from Thornton Township High School in 1990, where he dominated on the Thornton Wildcats football team. Sean continued his education by obtaining a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from St. Ambrose University, Davenport, Iowa in 1994. He continued his passion for football at St. Ambrose University, performing four years with the Fighting Bees. In 2001, Sean received his Master of Business Administration from St. Ambrose University.
Sean excelled in his 10 years of employment at Motorola, working his way up from the production floor to a production planner, while receiving certifications in Lean Production. Sean enjoyed the last 10 years as a project manager at Siemens Gamesa Wind Energy in Fort Madison.
While attending St. Ambrose University Sean met the love of his life, Sharice Wimley, in 1991, and they were married on July 29, 1995. From this union two daughters were born, Seaniece La'Dawn and Elise Le'Von. Throughout the years Sean was a proud and involved father to his children and loving husband to his wife.
Sean was baptized in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins and filled with the Holy Ghost according to Acts 2:36-38 in Burlington, in 1994. He was strong, steadfast, and unabashedly Apostolic, yet so kind, humble, and down to earth. Sean loved the Lord, enjoyed studying the Bible, hearing the word of God, and became a devoted member at Apostolic Holiness Temple. Over the years Sean was a faithful and willing servant for the Lord and filled many roles: Deacon, Financial Administrator, Altar Worker, Brotherhood, Audio Visual Department, Sunday School Teacher, Youth President, Prayer Warrior and Master Griller. He accepted his call into the ministry and was ordained under the leadership of the late Presiding Bishop Emeritus Jeremiah Reed.
In addition to all these things, Sean was many other things. He loved spending time at the movies with "his girls," traveling with family, and taking his nephews and other young men fishing. Sean was a lifelong fan of the Chicago Bears. Also, he didn't shy away from a good game of Bid Whist with his family, namely his mother, sister, Auntie Yoggi and Auntie Nettie.
Sean was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Ellis Edwards Sr., and maternal grandmother, Myrtis Marie Morris.
He leaves many other family members and friends to cherish their rich memories of him including his parents, Ellis and Valderene Edwards; the love of his life and spouse of 24 years, Sharice Edwards; two daughters, Seanice La'Dawn Edwards and Elise Le'Von (Richard) Duncan; sister, Shannon Edwards (Lawrence Sims); grandmother, Mabel Edwards; sisters and brother-in-laws, Raymond and Regina Wimley of Burlington, Terrill and Elaine Walker of Omaha, Neb., Lisa and Derrick Ryce of Burlington; nephews and nieces Derryan, Kanyia, Raymond Jr., Vonell, Dontrell, Xavier, Trenton, Derrick Jr., Donovan, Mya, Dallas and Lawrence; a host of aunts, uncles, great aunts, great uncle, cousins, friends, and extended family.
Visitation will 12-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, with the family to receive friends 5-7 p.m. at Prugh~Thielen Funeral Home.
The funeral service for Elder Edwards will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Prugh~Thielen Funeral Home. Burial will be in Aspen Grove Cemetery.
A time of food and fellowship will be held in the Prugh~Thielen Funeral Home Community Room following the burial.
A memorial has been established.
Today, we sorrow for the loss of this great man on earth, but we take comfort in knowing that some glad morning, when this life is o'er, we will join him in the sweet by-and-by.
