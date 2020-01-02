Home

Sharon Franks


1949 - 2019
Sharon Franks Obituary
Sharon Franks, 70, passed away Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at UnityPoint Health in Keokuk.

Sharon was born Sept. 9, 1949, in Waterloo, to John C. and Grace (Arndt) Mahoney.

She was united in marriage with Bernie Franks. He preceded her in death.

Sharon had been a resident of Keokuk since 2000. She moved to Keokuk from the Fort Madison area. Sharon worked production at St. Louis Gear for a short time and at the Knotty Pine before that. She enjoyed bowling. Another passion of hers was learning about the history of outlaws and gangsters.

Sharon is survived by her mother, Grace Franks of Keokuk; two brothers, Carl Mahoney of Montrose, and Dale (Vicki) Mahoney of Colorado; one sister, Karen (Charles) Hewitt of Springdale, Ark.; and several nieces and nephews.

Sharon was preceded in death by her loving husband, Bernie; and her father, John.

There will be no services.
Published in Daily Gate from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
