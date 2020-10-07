1/1
Sharon K. (Fox) Seltzer
1945 - 2020
Sharon K. Seltzer, 74, of Montrose, passed away at 7:35 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill.

She was born on Nov. 21, 1945, in Keokuk, to Albert Lee and Eva Pearl Taylor Fox. On June 27, 1987, she married Harold D. Seltzer in Keokuk.

Sharon worked at Sheller Globe and retired after 35 plus years of service. She loved to collect stuffed animals and beanie babies. Sharon enjoyed spending time with her family, her greatest love of all were her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Harold "Dean" Seltzer of Montrose; one daughter, Rhonda (Benjamin) Wharton of Crestview, Fla.; three grandchildren, Amber (Bill) Mann of Pleasantville, 1stLT Ethan (Tiffany) Wharton of St. Robert, Mo., and Marc Wharton of Ames; eight great grandchildren, Evan, Isaac, Wyatt and Sarah Mann, Eleanor and Alexandra Wharton, Noah and Jackson Hatchcock; three step children, Robert Seltzer of Keokuk, Angela Seltzer of Keokuk, and Harold Seltzer of Quincy, Ill.; five step grandchildren, Jenny Skinner (Randy Quinn), Robert (Terina) Seltzer, Eric Seltzer, Carriann Seltzer and K.C. (Robert) Nye; several step great grandchildren; two brothers, Marty Fox of Keokuk and Ronnie Fox of Canton, Mo.; four sisters, Nellie Hellemeyer of Dallas City, Ill., Joyce (Mike) Johnson of Montrose, Linda Schrader of Montrose, and Gloria (Bob) Dunn of Fort Madison; as well as many full branches of her family "wreath."

Those waiting to reunite with her were her parents; a grandson, Benjamin Wharton; three sisters, Dorothy Roth, Orpha Decker and Norma Roth; one brother, Marion "Smokey" Fox; a niece, a nephew, two sisters in law, and two brothers in law.

Per her wishes, cremation has been entrusted to King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory. A Family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

A memorial has been established for Keokuk Animal Shelter and online condolences may be left at www.kinglynk.com

Published in Daily Democrat from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
