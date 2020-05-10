Sharon Kay Bode
Sharon Kay Bode, 75, of Keokuk, died Friday, May 8, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City.

She was born May 1, 1945, in Macomb, Ill., the daughter of Russell and Betty Bennett Spees.

Sharon graduated from Keokuk High School with the class of 1963.

On Oct. 2, 1964, Sharon was united in marriage with Ron Bode in Keokuk. He survives.

Sharon had been employed as a bookkeeper at several businesses in Keokuk. She enjoyed making ceramics in her younger years. Sharon loved her dogs, Benji and Annie, who were her constant companions.

She is also survived by one son, Brad Bode of Keokuk; one sister, Patty Spees Means and her husband David of Grand Junction, Colo.; and one brother, Rusty Spees of Keokuk.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

There will be no services.

Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com.

Published in Daily Gate from May 10 to May 11, 2020.
