Sharon Kay Dial, 71, loving daughter, mother and grandmother, of Marion, Iowa, formerly of Ottumwa and Keokuk, passed away Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha, Iowa.
Sharon was born Nov. 29, 1947, in Ottumwa, to Marvin and Phyllis (Heady) Scurlock.
Sharon graduated from Ottumwa High School in 1966. After high school, she received a degree from Iowa Tech.
Sharon married Ralph Dial on Dec. 23, 1967, in Ottumwa. They started their family and later moved to Keokuk, where Sharon lived until after she retired from the Keokuk Water Works in 2011. While in Keokuk, Sharon raised four children and was a member of New Testament Christian Church.
Sharon loved traveling. She was always up for an adventure with her children and grandchildren. Later in life, as things slowed down for Sharon, she enjoyed watching HGTV and the Mollie B Polka Show.
She was grateful for the care and companionship she received from her mother in the later stage of her life.
She is survived by her mother, Phyllis (Heady) Scurlock; her four children, Mike (Deena) Dial, Curt (Kendra Abfalter) Dial, Stacy (Paul) Klesner, and Jeffery Dial; ten grandchildren, Jarrett, Courtney, and Jacob Dial, Cassidy, Cooper, Joseph and Magness Abfalter-Dial, and Ben, Kelsey and Kira Klesner. Sharon has two nephews, Joe and Jason Scurlock.
Sharon was preceded in death by her brother, Rick Scurlock; and her father, Marvin Scurlock.
A visitation will be from 6-8 p.m., Friday, at Vigen Memorial Home, 1328 Concert Street in Keokuk.
Funeral services will be Saturday, at 11 a.m., at Vigen Memorial Home, with the Rev. Derek Olsen officiating. Sharon will be laid to rest at Oakland Cemetery in Keokuk following the service.
Family has asked that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Hospice of Mercy, 315 18th Ave., Hiawatha, IA 52233.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com.
Published in Daily Gate from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019