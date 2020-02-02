|
Sharon L. Brotherton, 76, of Fort Madison, passed away at 3:11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at Great River Medical Center.
She was born on Feb. 18, 1943, in Fort Madison, to Darrell and Dolores Thurman Cross. She married Larry Patrick Brotherton on Feb. 8, 1964, in Fort Madison.
She was a clerk for many years at the Sheaffer Pen Company and later at Fort Madison Community Hospital.
She enjoyed playing Bingo, camping and helping out with the kids at her daughter's daycare. She enjoyed visiting with family and friends and didn't know a stranger.
Sharon is survived by her husband, Pat Brotherton of Fort Madison; one daughter, Tina (James) Householder of Donnellson; two grandchildren, Alexis Nelson and Tayler Powell; one step granddaughter, Stephanie (Josh) Wade; three step great grandchildren; one brother, Mike (Barb) Cross of Fort Madison; one sister, Debbie (Randy) Weisinger of Fort Madison; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Craig Patrick Cross.
Friends may call after 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, with the family to receive friends from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday evening at King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory. Following the visitation, her body will be cremated.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5, at King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory, with Rev. Joseph Phung officiating.
A memorial has been established for the P.A.W. Animal Shelter.
Online condolences to Sharon's family may be left at the King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory website: www.kinglynk.com.
Published in Daily Democrat from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020