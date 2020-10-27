1/1
Sharon L. Cockrell
2020 - 2020
Sharon L. Cockrell, 78, of Keokuk, died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at UnityPoint in Keokuk.

She was born Feb. 24, 1942, in Keokuk, the daughter of Martin and Irene Lambert Washburn.

On July 26, 1959, she was united in marriage with Gerald Allan Cockrell at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Keokuk. He preceded her in death on July 9, 1999.

Sharon was a faithful member of All Saints Catholic Church in Keokuk. She was always there to volunteer, help and assist whenever there was a need.

Sharon's family was the most important aspect of her life. She was the glue that kept her family together. Her favorite pastime was working puzzles in puzzle books. She also enjoyed watching her favorite actor, Shemar Moore in Criminal Minds, and watching Tiger Woods play golf on Sundays.

She is survived by two sons, Gerald Allan Cockrell Jr. and his wife Linda of Columbia, Mo., and Marty Cockrell and his wife Teri of Fairfield; six daughters, Barbara Riddle and her husband Robert, Tracey Bryant and her husband Duane, Vickie Ruffcorn and her husband Mark, Robin Steele and her husband Lee, Heather McCarron, and Melissa Capaldo and her husband Gabe, all of Keokuk; 21 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Shirley Dodge and her husband Sonny of Hamilton, Ill., Sheila Kay, and Kate Boltz and her husband Bob, all of Keokuk; along with many nieces and nephews.

Besides her husband she was also preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Scot Cockrell and Paul Lee Cockrell; and 11 brothers and sisters.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, at All Saints Catholic Church in Keokuk, with the Rev. David Brownfield, Ph.D., officiating. Burial will be in Keokuk National Cemetery.

There will be no visitation.

Memorials may be made to the family.

The funeral will be live-streamed on the All Saints Catholic Church Facebook page or the Vigen Memorial Home Facebook page at 11 a.m. Thursday. Social distancing requirements will be in place and masks are required at the church.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com.

Published in Daily Gate from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
