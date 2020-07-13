Shirley A. Griffith, 86, of Fridley, Minn., died on July 9, 2020, in Minnesota.
Shirley was born Jan. 19, 1934, the daughter of R. Victor and Clarice M. Hardesty Schevers.
Shirley is survived by children, Vincent (Teresa), Michael (Kim), and Clarice (Todd); step-children, Charles (Terry) and Sharon; grandchildren, Michelle, Dana and Marie; and little buddy, Leo.
She was preceded in death by husbands, James Schorr and Sidney Griffith; children, Victor Schorr and William Griffith; and her parents.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 16, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 1621 University Ave. NE. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 15, from 4-7 p.m. at the Billman-Hunt Chapel, 2701 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.
Private interment will be in Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
A gathering of remembrance for Shirley will be Aug. 1 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Meierotto Shelter House in Victory Park, in Keokuk.
Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk is assisting the family with local arrangements.
