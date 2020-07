Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Shirley's life story with friends and family

Share Shirley's life story with friends and family

Shirley A. Griffith, 86, of Fridley, Minn., died July 9, 2020, in Minnesota.



A gathering of remembrance for Shirley will be held Saturday, August 1 from 11-3 p.m. The location of the gathering has been changed to Fat Jimmy's Smokehouse, 3065 Mississippi River Road, Montrose.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store