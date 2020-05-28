Shirley Ann Kelley, 73, of Keokuk, passed away early Wednesday morning, May 27, 2020, at UnityPoint Health in Keokuk.
Shirley is the daughter of Wayne and Ora Virginia (Parsons) Martin. She was born Dec. 7, 1946, in Keokuk.
She was united in marriage with David Wallace on March 10, 1971, in Quincy, Ill. They later divorced. Shirley was then united in marriage with Thomas Steven Kelley on Oct. 15, 1972, in Kahoka, Mo. He preceded her in death.
Shirley has been a resident of Keokuk her entire life. She had attended the Presbyterian Church with her mother in Keokuk. She enjoyed sewing, dining out and visiting with people.
Shirley is survived by a son, Steven Kelley of Rushville, Ill.; two nieces, Melinda Martin, and her children, Jerod and Faith Martin, all of Keokuk, and Cassandra Martin and her children, Teagan and Maeve Feehan, all of Keokuk; and one nephew, Nathan Martin and his children, Cole Oliver and Bliss Martin, all of Hamilton, Ill.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and two brothers, Allen Martin and Harold Martin (in infancy).
Shirley will be laid to rest with her parents in Sand Cemetery in St. Francisville, Mo., Monday, June 1, at 2 p.m.
Friends may sign the book on Sunday, May 31, from 4-6 p.m. at DeJong-Greaves Celebration of Life Centers, 917 Blondeau St., Keokuk.
Tributes and condolences may be entered at dejongsfuneralhomes.com.
