Shirley Anne Thompson
1931 - 2020
Shirley Anne Thompson, 88, of Keokuk, died Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at River Hills Village in Keokuk.

She was born Sept. 27, 1931, in Des Moines County, the daughter of Robert Harmon and Virginia Dorothy Belle Fleming.

She graduated from Meredosia Illinois High School with the class of 1949. Shirley completed three years of nursing training at Burlington Hospital School of Nursing in Burlington.

On Sept. 6, 1953, Shirley was united in marriage with Kenneth Edward Thompson in Burlington. He preceded her in death on Sept. 10, 2000.

As a registered nurse, Shirley specialized in pediatrics and premature births. She worked at Graham Hospital for six years as an R.N., and also in private nursing duty. Shirley worked and ran the blood pressure clinic at the American Legion for 30 years. She was the co-owner of Keokuk Abstract and Title Company with her husband Ken.

She was a member of Trinity Methodist Church in Keokuk and The Women's Circle. She was an active member at the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 41. Shirley had been a member of the BPW in Keokuk since 1966 and held several positions in the district and state offices. She received the BPW Women of Achievement Award in 1980. She was a charter member of the Soroptimist Club. Shirley had volunteered at the Bloodmobile for many years.

Shirley enjoyed reading and she especially enjoyed her town of Keokuk. She loved her grandchildren and cherished spending time with them. Her love for her family and friends did not go unnoticed.

She is survived by her daughter, Karen Anne (Tony) Douglas of Chatham, Ill.; three granddaughters, Jennifer Anne (Nathan) Kandis of Waterloo, Wis., Megan Emily Douglas (Andy Ellis) of Richardson, Texas, and Sara Elizabeth Douglas (Noah Anderson) of San Jose, Calif.; one brother, Joseph M. Fleming (Diana) of Madison, Wis; a sister-in-law, Eileen Fleming of Glenwood, Iowa; one step-sister, Mary Lou (Loren) Schultz; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides her husband, Shirley was preceded in death by one brother, William R. Fleming; and two step-brothers, William J. Fleming and David L. Fleming.

Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk, with the Rev. John White officiating.

Visitation will be Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home, with the family meeting with friends at that time.

Social distancing requirements will be in place and attendees may be limited according to those requirements. Masks are strongly encouraged.

Memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church or the American Legion Auxiliary in Keokuk.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com.

Published in Daily Gate from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Vigen Memorial Home & Crematory - Keokuk
1328 Concert St.
Keokuk, IA 52632
(319) 524-3377
