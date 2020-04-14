|
Shirley Antoinette Worrell, 84, of Keokuk died Saturday, April 11, 2020, at her home.
She was born May 7, 1935, in Keokuk, the daughter of Tony and Emma Fickel Shaffer. She graduated from Keokuk High School with the class of 1953.
On Jan. 20, 1962, Shirley was united in marriage with James Vernon Worrell in Memphis, Mo. He preceded her in death on Feb. 8, 2017.
Throughout her life Shirley had been employed at various retail stores in Keokuk, including Denholm's IGA, and also at Drydens in her earlier years.
Shirley faithfully attended Cornerstone Church in Keokuk and the Cowboy Country Church in Wayland, Mo. She had always been active in church activities and Bible Studies. For years she had been in charge of all wedding receptions at Trinity United Methodist Church in Keokuk and then all the dinners during her time at New Testament Christian Church in Keokuk. She and her husband Jim shared the love of Christ through a cross ministry. They made wooden cross necklaces out of cedar and gave them away.
Shirley loved to square dance and was a member of the Circle Square B Promenaders Square Dance Club. She also loved to embroider and embroidered many quilt blocks to be quilted. Shirley had the gift of hospitality and enjoyed hosting and celebrating with friends and family at her home. She was always on the go, taking care of people and visiting local nursing homes with her special friend, Rick, to hear him sing. Most of all, Shirley loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, and especially her new great-grandson.
She is survived by her very special friend, Rick Crabtree of Keokuk; one son, Rickie Haage of Keokuk; one daughter, Trinette Winn (Mike) of Keokuk; two stepchildren, Penny Oakes (Wes) of Grand Junction, Colo., and Wes Worrell (Stephanie) of Boise, Idaho; two grandsons, Michael Winn and Colton Winn (Cami); six step-grandchildren, Nikki Oakes, Crystal Selders (Kyle), Audry Worrell, Christian Worrell, Chad Worrell (Sara) and Travis Worrell (Tashia); one great-grandson, Caidon Winn; and several step-great-grandchildren.
Besides her husband she was also preceded in death by her parents; one step-son, Rex Worrell; and one step-grandson, Tommy Oakes.
Due to the current COVID-19 situation and the restriction for public gatherings, a private family funeral service will be held, with the Rev. Jed Linebaugh officiating. The service will be live-streamed at 10:30 am Tuesday and may be viewed at that time on the Vigen Memorial Home Facebook page, the Vigen Memorial Home web page, or Trinette Winn's Facebook page.
There will be no visitation.
Memorials may be made to Cornerstone or the Cowboy Country Church.
