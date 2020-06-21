Or Copy this URL to Share

Shirley Hamner Mitchell, 85, of Kahoka, Mo., died Friday, June 19, 2020, at her home.



Private funeral services will be held Wednesday at Wilson Funeral Home in Kahoka, with burial later that day in Skaggs Cemetery in Bell, Mo.



Friends may call at Wilson Funeral Home after 9 a.m. on Tuesday, with family receiving friends from 6-8 p.m.

