Shirley Leeson, 93, of Iowa City, died Jan. 1, 2020, at the Windmill Manor Nursing Home in Coralville.
Shirley gave her body to the University of Iowa medical school.
There will be a memorial service Feb. 22, 2020, at Marion Christian Church in Marion, Iowa.
Shirley was born Aug. 3, 1926, to Robert Willis Shelton and Myrle Hall Shelton in Detroit, Mich.
She graduated from the Miami Valley Hospital School of Nursing in 1947.
She married William Leeson in August 1948.
Shirley worked her entire professional career as a floor nurse at various hospitals and nursing homes, until she was in her 80s.
After retirement, Shirley move from Dayton, Ohio, to Keokuk to be close to family. In 2018, she moved from Keokuk to Iowa City, also to be closer to family. Keokuk had begun a new phase in Shirley's life. Her deep desire to be a servant unfolded. First Christian Church in Keokuk and the Christian Church Conference Center in Newton, Iowa, became the conduit through which she spilled out these creative talents. She cooked, baked, sewed, did handwork and was a camp nurse. Anyone who knew Shirley was invited to one of her teas. She was famous for her scones and biscotti that she served at her teas and sold at the farmers markets in Keokuk and Montrose.
She is survived by her three children, Rebecca Runyan and Marjorie Mitchell of Cedar Rapids; a son, Thorpe Leeson, of Tortola, British Virgin Islands; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and three nieces and one nephew.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband William Leeson; two brothers Robert and Charles; a son-in-law Philip Read Runyan; and a great-grandson, Gyfn Shalom McClure Mitchell. Memorials can be made to the Christian Church Conference Center in Newton.
Published in Daily Gate from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020