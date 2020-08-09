1/1
Shnita (Alberson) Amenell
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shnita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Chnita Amenell, 56, of Burlington, died at 12:05  p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6,  at the Great River Medical Center in West Burlington.
Born March 11, 1964, in El Paso, Texas, she was the daughter of Marion Ronald Yeargin and Peggy Knight Alberson. On June 10, 1989, she married Bradley James Amenell in Burlington.
Chnita worked for the Burlington Community School District for over 20 years, most recently holding the position of Librarian Assistant at North Hill Elementary.
She was a very generous person who would do anything for anybody, and a loving and caring mother and who was loved by all the school kids. She enjoyed crocheting, and made many baby blankets over the years. She was an avid reader, and enjoyed playing words games, and painting on her tablet.
Survivors include her father, Ron Yeargin of California; her mother, Peggy Alberson of Burlington; her husband, Bradley Amenell of Burlington; one daughter, Paige of New Providence; one son, Patrick of Burlington; one brother, Darryl (Lisa) Yeargin of Fort Madison; mother-in-law, Roberta Amenell; sister-in-law, Shayla (Carl) Blackburn of Niota, Ill.; brother-in-law, Dustin (Jody) Amenell of Pleasant Hill; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her paternal and maternal grandparents, and her step-father, David J. Alberson.
Visitation will be 12-7 p.m., with the family to receive friends 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 11, at Prugh~Thielen Funeral Home.
The funeral service for Mrs. Amenell will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Prugh~Thielen Funeral Home with Chaplain Randy Gearhart officiating.
Cremation has been entrusted to the Prugh Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established for the Burlington Elementary School Libraries.
Prugh Funeral Service is in care of the arrangements.
Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Chnita's obituary at www.prughfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Democrat from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Prugh-Thielen Funeral Home & Crematory
3940 Division St
Burlington, IA 52601
(319) 752-2828
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Prugh-Thielen Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved