Sonia Christine Jones, 59, formerly of Keokuk, passed away at Cherokee Regional Hospital in Cherokee, Iowa, on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
Sonia was born April 1, 1961, in Keokuk, to Stanley W. and Sandra Mae (Bullard) Jones.
Sonia lived in Keokuk all of her life, until recently moving to Pearl Valley Nursing Home and Rehab in Sutherland, Iowa, approximately two months ago. She graduated from Keokuk High School and obtained work at Bridgeway, Inc. as an assembler. She was a member of New Testament Christian Church. Sonia participated in the Special Olympics and was a huge Elvis Presley fan.
She is survived by her father, Stanley W. Jones of Keokuk; a sister, Stephanie Jones (Jim Gillenwater) of Keokuk; five nieces and nephews, Cassandra Burton, Christopher Marlin, Steven Carr, Tiffanie Manley, and Cole Gillenwater; nine great-nieces and great-nephews, Hunter Vanderpool, Quintin Vanderpool, Cassanova Manley, Niamonnie Manley, Marc Anthony Manley, Alexis Marlin, Aubrey Marlin, Jayden Burton, and Jacoiyay Burton; one uncle, Roger Bullard; and an aunt, Christine Bullard.
Sonia was preceded in death by her mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Due to the current Covid-19 situation, there will be a private service held for the family, with the Rev. Derek Olson officiating. There will be a celebration of Sonia's life held at a later date.
Sonia will be laid to rest with her loved ones in Sunset Memorial Park.
Tributes and condolences may be entered at dejongsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daily Gate from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020