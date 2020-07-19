Stacy Ryan Kinkeade, 25, of Keokuk, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Keokuk.
Stacy was born Sept. 5, 1994, in Fort Madison, the son of Lonnie Eugene "Gene" and Lori Sue (Nelson) Kinkeade.
He was engaged to Briana Lynn White. She survives.
Stacy graduated from Keokuk High School in 2013 was employed as a welder at Steel Castings. He was fiercely competitive and a tremendous athlete, and there wasn't a sport he couldn't play. He practically lived at the Hoerner YMCA. As a boy, he was invited to the Punt/Pass/Kick finals at the Bears football training camp, where he placed fourth. In high school he played on the football team and traveled on the traveling basketball team Inferno. He also played in many Gus Macker basketball tournaments and played semi-pro football for the Tri-State Timberwolves. He also enjoyed riding motorcycles. But above all else, Stacy treasured his family.
Stacy is survived by his parents Gene and Lori Kinkeade of Keokuk; his fiancé Briana White of Keokuk; his two sons, Timothy and Gage Elder, both of Keokuk; two sisters, Tasha R. (Brandon Carroll) Goble of Davenport, and Tara A. (Termale) Tellis of Burlington; three grandparents, H. Wayne Nelson of Keokuk, and Lonnie C. and Arlene Kinkeade of Keokuk; and Briana's parents Harold and Dorinda White of Keokuk. Other survivors include his uncle Brian (Megan) Kinkeade of Keokuk; two nieces and a nephew, Tayjuah, Kilee and Camden Peoples, all of Burlington; and many other aunts, uncles and cousins.
Stacy is preceded in death by his grandmother Gwen Nelson and his great-grandparents.
Stacy's life will be celebrated with a funeral service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1, at DeJong-Greaves-Printy Funeral Home in Keokuk, with burial to follow at Oakland Cemetery in Keokuk.
Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m., with family meeting friends from 5-8 p.m., on Friday, July 31, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to the Hoerner YMCA or the Keokuk High School Athletic Department.
DeJong-Greaves-Printy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.