Stanley Wesley Corns, 90, of Fort Madison, died Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at his home.
He was born April 8, 1929, at Bonaparte, a son of Calvin and Jenny June (Henry) Corns. On July 2, 1954, he married Mary Cleek at Burlington. She preceded him in death Feb. 8, 1981.
Stanley retired from Gleasons Metal Works. He loved fishing, camping at the Iowa State Fair and was a big Nascar Racing fanatic.
He is survived by three sons, Tom Corns, of Fort Madison, Michael (Regina) Corns of Fort Madison and Bob (Jeanie) Corns of Las Vegas, Nev.; one daughter, Joni Noble, of Wapelo; one brother, Charles Corns, of Burlington; five grandchildren, Robert, Karen and Ryan Corns, all of Las Vegas, Nev., Teleasha Corns, of Fort Madison and Amanda Canterbury, of Burlington.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and one daughter, Lori Corns; one brother, Hank Corns; and three sisters, Shirley Danley, Barbara Six and Mary Bergmeier.
Graveside services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Oakland Cemetery, Fort Madison.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established for the . Contributions may be made at the Barr Memorial Chapel, Fort Madison or during the graveside service.
Published in Daily Democrat from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019